Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $870.59. 1,516,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The firm has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $530.56 and a twelve month high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $848.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $781.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

