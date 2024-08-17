CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $406,934,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after buying an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after buying an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CoStar Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after acquiring an additional 796,386 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after acquiring an additional 731,375 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $74.04. 1,958,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

