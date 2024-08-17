Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in July

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 869.0 days.

CTMLF remained flat at $8.78 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. Corporate Travel Management has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

