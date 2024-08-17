Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 313,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during midday trading on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

