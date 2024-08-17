Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $320,847,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after buying an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,589,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,343.75.

NYSE MTD traded down $17.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,417.58. 91,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,536. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,407.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,340.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

