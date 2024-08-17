Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4,793.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Up 2.2 %

FIVE stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $76.96. 2,023,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. William Blair cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

