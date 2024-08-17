Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 1,044 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 112,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.40. 1,023,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $357.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

