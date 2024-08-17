CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Announces Earnings Results

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

CorMedix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $264.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

