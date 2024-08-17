Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

B2Gold stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 39.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 3,474,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,977,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

