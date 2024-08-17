Corcel (LON:CRCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 4986173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.42.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

