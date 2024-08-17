Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Up 100%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares rose 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,340,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 405,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Get Consolidated Lithium Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett Laurence Lynch acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00. Insiders have bought 3,277,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,445 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.