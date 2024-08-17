ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after buying an additional 826,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 270,859 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,891. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

