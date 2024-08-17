Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Conifex Timber Stock Up 19.4 %
TSE CFF opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43.
About Conifex Timber
