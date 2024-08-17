Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Conifex Timber Stock Up 19.4 %

TSE CFF opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

About Conifex Timber

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.