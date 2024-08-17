Conflux Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $563.10 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $563.10 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,324.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.79 or 0.00576129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00113904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00252207 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00071397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,033,066,259 coins and its circulating supply is 4,333,052,201 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,032,815,045.2 with 4,332,815,033.33 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12847207 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $27,170,149.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.