Compound Price Hits $41.35 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Compound has a total market cap of $346.46 million and approximately $27.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $41.35 or 0.00069545 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007745 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,798 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,793.54309656 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.20165319 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 511 active market(s) with $32,175,834.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

