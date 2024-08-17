CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 358,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 335,712 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPO. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $892.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,917.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,859 shares of company stock worth $2,499,618 over the last 90 days. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in CompoSecure by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter worth $84,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CompoSecure by 146.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

