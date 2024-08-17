Comparing Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Carbon Streaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $262.36 million 0.69 $55.08 million $2.12 3.68 Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 23.80 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.36

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -64.08, suggesting that its stock price is 6,508% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medallion Financial and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 14.97% 10.35% 1.62% Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.77% -5.56%

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.