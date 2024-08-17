Comparing Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) & WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Holiday Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 10.52% 22.05% 11.86% Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WNS and Holiday Island, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 6 0 2.86 Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WNS presently has a consensus price target of $64.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than Holiday Island.

97.4% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WNS and Holiday Island’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.32 billion 2.15 $140.15 million $2.83 21.02 Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island.

Summary

WNS beats Holiday Island on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers digital transformation and consulting services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers, as well as accident management services. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

