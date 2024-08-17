Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Commercial National Financial stock remained flat at $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 109.47%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

