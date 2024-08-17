Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 55.1% in July

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

CLPBY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 35,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.02.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

