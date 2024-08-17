Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.62.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,454,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 38.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,522,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $743,307,000 after purchasing an additional 188,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cognex by 153.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 870,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 203,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $39.46 on Monday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

