Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0.3%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.73 and last traded at $68.69. 1,709,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,986,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,162 shares of company stock worth $571,697,887 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

