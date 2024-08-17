Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives $75.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.11.
CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th.
CCEP stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $77.00.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
