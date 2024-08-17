Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 3.5%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 265,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,128,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.09.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $79,360.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

