CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Up 1.5%

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.52 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21). 152,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 670,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

CleanTech Lithium Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £23.23 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.78.

CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

