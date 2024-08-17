Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Clarkson Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.