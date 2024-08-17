Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.860-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.7 billion-$13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.7 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.520-3.580 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

