Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.65-13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.74 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.520-3.580 EPS.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91.

Cisco Systems last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems's revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors' hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco's fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

