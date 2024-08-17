Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.07. 9,809,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 14,941,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,849.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,407.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

