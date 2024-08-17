Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,150,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 31,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,849.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,302,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212,807. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.