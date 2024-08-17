China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKYGet Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26.

China Minsheng Banking Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Further Reading

