China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
China Minsheng Banking Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26.
China Minsheng Banking Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.
About China Minsheng Banking
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Minsheng Banking
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.