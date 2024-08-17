China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $109.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.47.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

China Automotive Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 88.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

