Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Sells $1,094,037.04 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CPK stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

