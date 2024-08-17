Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $418.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 413.50 ($5.28), with a volume of 422449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408 ($5.21).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.75) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.30) to GBX 460 ($5.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.41) to GBX 338 ($4.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 373.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,722.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

