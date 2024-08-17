Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Up 4.4%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $65.22. Approximately 7,209,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,988,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

