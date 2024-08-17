Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

