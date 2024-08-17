Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.90. 37,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 587,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Certara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79,013 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Certara by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 370,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $14,262,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

