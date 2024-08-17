Centurion Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $46,249.08 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.
About Centurion
Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.
Buying and Selling Centurion
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars.
