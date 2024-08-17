Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.04

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 185516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

