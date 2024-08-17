Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 15.2% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 453,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 22.3% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

