Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09, Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Celcuity stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 147,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,796. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $580.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.81.

CELC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

