CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and $1.50 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,901.60 or 1.00008977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03058982 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,518,941.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.