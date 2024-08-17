CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.
CEA Industries Price Performance
CEA Industries stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. CEA Industries has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.
About CEA Industries
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CEA Industries
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.