CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

CEA Industries stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. CEA Industries has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

