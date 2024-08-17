Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $42.71. 231,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

