Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 373,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 104,817 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 57.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CASS. StockNews.com lowered Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,229. The company has a market capitalization of $571.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 13.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Cass Information Systems

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.