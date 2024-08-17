Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $163.11 million and $3.36 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,829,218,862 coins and its circulating supply is 12,229,516,307 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,828,357,982 with 12,228,695,668 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01299604 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,246,226.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

