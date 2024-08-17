Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Acquires $101,963.52 in Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,963.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,394.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

