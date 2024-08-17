Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.93

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.93 and traded as high as C$13.96. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$13.96, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Caribbean Utilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Caribbean Utilities
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
About Caribbean Utilities
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caribbean Utilities
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.