Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.93

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.93 and traded as high as C$13.96. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$13.96, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Caribbean Utilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.36. The company has a market cap of C$534.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

