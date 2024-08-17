Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.550-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.1 billion-$219.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.8 billion. Cardinal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.55-7.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.45.

CAH opened at $109.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cardinal Health's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

