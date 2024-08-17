Capital One Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,972 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 15% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,049 call options.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.64. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

